Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,681,134 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 30,752 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $21,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 87,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 41,743 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 41,770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $1,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

