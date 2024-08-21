Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.63

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45.
Formula Systems (1985) has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years.
Formula Systems (1985) Stock Down 2.9 %
FORTY stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.06. The stock had a trading volume of 262 shares, compared to its average volume of 738. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.09. Formula Systems has a 52-week low of $55.97 and a 52-week high of $87.10.
Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Formula Systems (1985)
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Traditional IRA vs. Roth IRA vs. 401(k): A Comparison
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Is AMD Closing the Gap with Nvidia After its Recent Acquisition?
Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.