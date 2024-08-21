FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR) Position Trimmed by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned 0.05% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 2,977.8% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,609,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,220 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at $22,036,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 587,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,205,000 after acquiring an additional 400,207 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 2,357.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 286,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 274,520 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,847,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

NYSEARCA GMAR opened at $36.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.67. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $36.17.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.