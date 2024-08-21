fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Stock Price Up 4.1% After Insider Buying Activity

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.02. 5,978,245 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 10,616,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Specifically, Director Neil Glat acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FUBO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.90 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut fuboTV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Power Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

