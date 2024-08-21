FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI) Issued By Edison Inv. Res

Get Kolibri Global Energy alerts:

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Free Report) – Edison Inv. Res dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 19th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Litvin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Kolibri Global Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Kolibri Global Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ KGEI opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.85 million and a P/E ratio of 7.17. Kolibri Global Energy has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $4.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kolibri Global Energy Inc. ( NASDAQ:KGEI Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 81,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of Kolibri Global Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

