FY2024 EPS Estimates for Kolibri Global Energy Inc. Lowered by Edison Inv. Res (TSE:KEI)

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Edison Inv. Res lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Kolibri Global Energy in a report released on Monday, August 19th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Litvin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Kolibri Global Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Kolibri Global Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.
Kolibri Global Energy Stock Up 0.5 %
Kolibri Global Energy stock opened at C$4.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.51. Kolibri Global Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.82 and a twelve month high of C$6.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$151.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.33.
About Kolibri Global Energy
Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.
