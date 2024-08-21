FY2024 EPS Estimates for Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, August 19th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.07) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.49). The consensus estimate for Werewolf Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.52) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Werewolf Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.45) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.05) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.59) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.30) EPS.

HOWL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of HOWL stock opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $90.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. Werewolf Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 96.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,110,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 544,881 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 410.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 134,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 107,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

