FY2024 EPS Estimates for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Lowered by Analyst

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Wolfspeed in a report released on Monday, August 19th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.19) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.11). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wolfspeed’s current full-year earnings is ($3.21) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Wolfspeed’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.68) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WOLF. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. New Street Research cut shares of Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut shares of Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.73.

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. Wolfspeed has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $49.32. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, Director Marvin Riley bought 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,683.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,079,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,832,000 after acquiring an additional 449,732 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter worth about $308,701,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Wolfspeed by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,045,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,591,000 after purchasing an additional 800,540 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,626,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,261,000 after purchasing an additional 352,609 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,796,000 after buying an additional 147,527 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

