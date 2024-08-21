Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Up to $1.25

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.25, but opened at $1.28. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 1,112,042 shares.

Globalstar Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.49 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 76.89% and a negative net margin of 112.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

