GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Gap Up to $7.17

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.17, but opened at $7.33. GoodRx shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 120,006 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James raised GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on GoodRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoodRx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.36.

GoodRx Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -762.00, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.47 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Gerber LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GoodRx during the first quarter valued at $93,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

