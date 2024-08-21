Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 10,338 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 11,722 shares.The stock last traded at $15.62 and had previously closed at $15.63.

Get Guild alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GHLD. Wedbush boosted their target price on Guild from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Guild from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Guild from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Guild from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guild presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Guild

Guild Price Performance

Insider Activity

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, COO David Manuel Neylan acquired 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $31,982.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 396,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,393,143.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO David Manuel Neylan purchased 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $31,982.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 396,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,143.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Desiree Amber Kramer acquired 1,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $26,372.32. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,917.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,248 shares of company stock worth $197,438 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guild in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Guild by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 431,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Guild in the second quarter worth $10,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About Guild

(Get Free Report)

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.