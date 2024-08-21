Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 18,325 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 28.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 3.1% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 10,847 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.9% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,842 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 3.8% in the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Johnson Rice upgraded Halliburton to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.35.

Halliburton Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:HAL opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.13. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. Halliburton’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

