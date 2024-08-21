Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Hits New 12-Month High at $62.33

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.33 and last traded at $61.56, with a volume of 94819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,755 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $570,133.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,881 shares of company stock worth $2,967,584 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,978,000 after acquiring an additional 292,926 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 930.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 246,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 222,200 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 52,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 12,521 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

