Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys New Position in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 348,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 11.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 261,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 27,370 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 47,377 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 5.0% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 83,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $1,677,000. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Stock Down 1.9 %

Karat Packaging stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,592. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average is $28.00. The company has a market cap of $505.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $30.94.

Karat Packaging Announces Dividend

Karat Packaging ( NASDAQ:KRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $112.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Profile

(Free Report)

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.