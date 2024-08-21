Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys Shares of 262 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $563.09. 406,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,055,421. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $549.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.27. The company has a market capitalization of $485.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

