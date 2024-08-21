Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $108,000 in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,806 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 28,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 1858 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% during the second quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 6,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.10. The company had a trading volume of 54,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,551. The firm has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $65.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BK. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

