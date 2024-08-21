Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $111,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $86,364,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 173,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,124,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 312,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,990,000 after buying an additional 48,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $1,673,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $208.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

