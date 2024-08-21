Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 1,937 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Autodesk by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 384,380 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,589,000 after purchasing an additional 232,441 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Autodesk by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 460,759 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $112,186,000 after purchasing an additional 95,723 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,893 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,279. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.42.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,923,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,610,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $136,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,916,693.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,931 shares of company stock worth $9,537,781 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

