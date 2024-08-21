Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 197 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Hologic by 24.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Hologic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,415.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at $310,415.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,973 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,093. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.27 and a 200-day moving average of $76.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

