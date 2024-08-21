Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 28 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.7% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.3% during the first quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 5,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.9% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total transaction of $443,668.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,541.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,372.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total transaction of $443,668.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,541.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,374,352. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NOW traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $837.84. The stock had a trading volume of 13,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $775.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $757.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $850.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.68, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOW. StockNews.com cut shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $849.62.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

