Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.49

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.49 and last traded at $29.44, with a volume of 13832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.32.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RODM. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,908,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,713,000 after buying an additional 31,326 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 843,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,296,000 after acquiring an additional 63,198 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 756.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 684,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,170,000 after acquiring an additional 604,678 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 656,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,132,000 after acquiring an additional 215,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 360,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943 shares during the period.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

