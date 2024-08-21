HashAI Trading 20.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HASHAI)

HashAI (HASHAI) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 21st. Over the last seven days, HashAI has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. HashAI has a total market cap of $52.00 million and $216,583.27 worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashAI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

HashAI Token Profile

HashAI’s launch date was April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,564,818,695 tokens. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @officialhashai. The official website for HashAI is hashai.co.uk.

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00062937 USD and is down -5.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $234,003.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.co.uk.”

