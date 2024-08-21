HC Wainwright Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Ovid Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.22). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ovid Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

NASDAQ:OVID opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $80.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $4.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 41,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,020 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 489,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 75,530 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

