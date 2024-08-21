HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Kronos Bio in a research report issued on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.33). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kronos Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.62) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kronos Bio’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Kronos Bio Price Performance

KRON stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $60.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.89. Kronos Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio ( NASDAQ:KRON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Kronos Bio had a negative return on equity of 68.67% and a negative net margin of 1,534.11%. The business had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRON. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in Kronos Bio by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 134,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 57,867 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 58.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,229,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 455,351 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 14.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 247,918 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 19.8% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 80,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 13,269 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger bought 1,378,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,213,432.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,749,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,059,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger purchased 410,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $480,692.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,597,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,399,037.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger purchased 1,378,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,213,432.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,749,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,059,467.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,671,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,697. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kronos Bio

(Get Free Report)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for various cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 2 clinical trial; and KB-9558, a core oncogenic transcription factor that drives multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.