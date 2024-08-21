Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,732 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Get Jabil alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $3,937,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 5,114.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 146,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,948,000 after acquiring an additional 143,780 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JBL

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $106.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $156.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 2.91%.

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.