Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on September 27th

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Hilton Worldwide has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. Hilton Worldwide has a payout ratio of 7.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hilton Worldwide to earn $8.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE HLT opened at $212.41 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $229.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.12 and a 200-day moving average of $207.03. The firm has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.22.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

