H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Trading Down 2.9% Following Insider Selling

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $64.64 and last traded at $64.64. 169,828 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,135,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.60.

Specifically, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 79,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $5,165,309.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,871,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 9,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $639,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, insider Dara S. Redler sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $583,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

H&R Block Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.03.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.15. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 34.32%.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter worth $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 4,152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 2,756.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

See Also

