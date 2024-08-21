HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 802,351 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 1,459,034 shares.The stock last traded at $4.45 and had previously closed at $4.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUYA. Morgan Stanley raised HUYA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.40 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

HUYA Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $985.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.30 and a beta of 0.56.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from HUYA’s previous — dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUYA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in HUYA by 22.0% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in HUYA by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in HUYA by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 108,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in HUYA by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 194,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in HUYA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,066,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares during the period. 23.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

Featured Stories

