Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.55, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $99.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 million. Immersion had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 62.74%.

Shares of IMMR traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92. Immersion has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $13.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.14%.

Several research firms have commented on IMMR. StockNews.com raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

In related news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $52,833.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,166.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

