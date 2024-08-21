Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.55, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $99.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 million. Immersion had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 62.74%.

Immersion Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Immersion stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,585. Immersion has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $13.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Immersion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMMR shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immersion

In related news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $52,833.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,166.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

