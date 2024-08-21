Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Ingenia Communities Group’s previous final dividend of $0.06.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71.

About Ingenia Communities Group

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) is a leading operator, owner and developer offering quality residential communities and holiday accommodation. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, the Group is included in the S&P/ASX 200. Across Ingenia Lifestyle, Ingenia Gardens, Ingenia Holidays and Ingenia Rental, the Group's $2.3 billion property portfolio includes 107 communities and development sites and is continuing to grow.

