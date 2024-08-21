Internet Computer (ICP) Price Tops $7.38 on Major Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.38 or 0.00012442 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $3.46 billion and $47.95 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00038588 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006859 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007893 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 522,133,151 coins and its circulating supply is 469,195,772 coins. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

