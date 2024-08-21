iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Hits New 1-Year High at $68.80

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.80 and last traded at $68.68, with a volume of 32700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.37.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDEV. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 28,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

