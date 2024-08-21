iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.94

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.94 and last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 7659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average of $24.47.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.0813 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 231,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 145,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 138,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 92,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,028,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

