iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.94

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.94 and last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 7659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average of $24.47.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.0813 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
