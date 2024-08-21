iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEV. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 422.4% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 311,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after acquiring an additional 251,914 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,252,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,688,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,920,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,970,000.

iShares Europe ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.09. 13,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,522. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $45.43 and a 52-week high of $58.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.24.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

