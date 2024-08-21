iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Purchased by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LQD. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $111.74 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $111.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.81 and a 200 day moving average of $107.76.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

