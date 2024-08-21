iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.266 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This is an increase from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:XIU traded up C$0.09 on Wednesday, reaching C$35.15. 369,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,781. iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$28.49 and a 1-year high of C$35.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$33.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.42.
About iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF
