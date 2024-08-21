iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.11

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.11 and last traded at $70.11, with a volume of 4365 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.68.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.51.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

