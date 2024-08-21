iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,131. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $70.45 and a 1-year high of $102.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

