Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Decreased by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $31,000. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.54. The company had a trading volume of 175,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,277,892. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.09. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $167.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $386.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

