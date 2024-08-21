JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.99

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.99 and last traded at $57.97, with a volume of 142756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.84.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Fluent Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

