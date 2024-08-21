JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,785,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 566,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,166,000 after purchasing an additional 410,768 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 700.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 38,046 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.98. The stock had a trading volume of 128,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,357. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.67. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.99.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.