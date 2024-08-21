Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Keysight Technologies updated its Q4 guidance to $1.53-1.59 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.530-1.590 EPS.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $138.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $162.51. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.78.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

