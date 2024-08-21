Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.53-1.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.245-1.265 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.530-1.590 EPS.
Keysight Technologies Stock Performance
KEYS stock opened at $138.57 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $162.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.34. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Keysight Technologies Company Profile
Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.
