Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $138.57, but opened at $156.55. Keysight Technologies shares last traded at $155.04, with a volume of 654,769 shares trading hands.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.30.

In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.34. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

