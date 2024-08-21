KickToken Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KickToken has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $0.57 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01319035 USD and is down -5.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $2.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

