Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.58

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.58 and last traded at $29.57, with a volume of 21612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.72.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Kitching Partners LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.4% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 16,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 7.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

