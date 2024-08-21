Land Securities Group Plc (LDSCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0957 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Land Securities Group Stock Up 0.1 %
LDSCY opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $10.05.
Land Securities Group Company Profile
