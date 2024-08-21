Land Securities Group Plc (LDSCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0957 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Land Securities Group Stock Up 0.1 %

LDSCY opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

