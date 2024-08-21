Lantronix, Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Get Lantronix alerts:

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Lantronix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now expects that the technology company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Lantronix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Lantronix’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of Lantronix stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. Lantronix has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $136.79 million, a P/E ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 2.13.

In other news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 23,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $96,753.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,381,471 shares in the company, valued at $21,741,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 131,476 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 17,138 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 533,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 24,250 shares during the period. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

