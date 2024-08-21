LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 224.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ LVTX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,499. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.54. LAVA Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.90% and a negative net margin of 228.02%. On average, analysts predict that LAVA Therapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LAVA Therapeutics stock. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

